German fin min Scholtz has proposed a EUR10bn job subsidy extension plan

Finance Minister Olaf Scholtz

Speaking on German TV, the gist of the plan is:
  • extend up to 24 months
  • subsidy allows firms to keep their employees avoiding layoffs
  • payment of 60% or more of salary 
Earlier comments from Scholtz in German press:
  • "Businesses and workers need a clear signal from the government: we are going to accompany them all the time in this crisis so that no one is stranded by the road" 

--
Germany is seeing a bounce in case numbers, as are so many other countries. even without the bounce there is a case to be made for wage subsidy extensions, not just in Germany. 

