German fin min Scholtz has proposed a EUR10bn job subsidy extension plan

Finance Minister Olaf Scholtz

Speaking on German TV, the gist of the plan is:

extend up to 24 months

subsidy allows firms to keep their employees avoiding layoffs

payment of 60% or more of salary

Earlier comments from Scholtz in German press:

"Businesses and workers need a clear signal from the government: we are going to accompany them all the time in this crisis so that no one is stranded by the road"





Germany is seeing a bounce in case numbers, as are so many other countries. even without the bounce there is a case to be made for wage subsidy extensions, not just in Germany.



