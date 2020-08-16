German fin min Scholtz has proposed a EUR10bn job subsidy extension plan
Finance Minister Olaf Scholtz
Speaking on German TV, the gist of the plan is:
- extend up to 24 months
- subsidy allows firms to keep their employees avoiding layoffs
- payment of 60% or more of salary
Earlier comments from Scholtz in German press:
- "Businesses and workers need a clear signal from the government: we are going to accompany them all the time in this crisis so that no one is stranded by the road"
Germany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholtz
--
Germany is seeing a bounce in case numbers, as are so many other countries. even without the bounce there is a case to be made for wage subsidy extensions, not just in Germany.