German finance minister: EU27 stand united and is ready for all Brexit scenarios
The clock ticks down to October 31
German finance minister, Olaf Scholz, is on the wires saying that:
- EU27 stance United and is ready for all Brexit scenarios
- best and only way for orderly withdrawal is negotiating a Brexit deal
Olaf Scholz also announced earlier today that he is offering to throw his hat in the ring to lead the center left Social Democratic Party.
In addition to being the German finance minister he is also the Vice Chancellor