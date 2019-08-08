German finance minister spokesman says no decision to give up balanced budget

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That doesn't exactly contrast with the initial report

This has grabbed some fresh headlines but the report itself only said the government was 'considering' a U-turn. This denial says that a decision hasn't been made and that cabinet will make it later this month.
