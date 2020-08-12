German health minister says 'very skeptical' about Russian coronavirus vaccine

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Spahn says it is not about being first, but about finding a safe vaccine

Virus
  • It can be dangerous to start vaccinating millions or billions of people early
  • Says would be happy if Germany has a vaccine but still in testing phase
This won't be the last of the coronavirus or vaccine-related shade being thrown from most big nations around the world. If anything, expect more to come.

As much as it seems far-fetched that Russia has a vaccine, there's too much political and reputation risk at stake for Putin to endorse it and have it blow up in his face.

As such, one can expect that the so-called "vaccine" will likely do no additional harm but its effectiveness on the other hand will be a separate debate.

For now, this puts the pressure on other countries to produce "breakthroughs" sooner rather than later as the precedent has now been set.

