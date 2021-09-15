German Ifo institute expects 3% inflation this year, between 2% to 2.5% in 2022

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Ifo provides some projections on German inflation

That's relatively modest given that we're already seeing German annual inflation near 4% in August, with many forecasters seeing a push towards 5% before year-end.

In any case, the high readings for 2022 somewhat reaffirms potential sentiment that inflation pressures may not necessarily ease too much going into next year.

The fact that supply chain disruptions and bottlenecks are to persist well into 2022 makes the case for high inflation to stay the course for many more months to come at least.

