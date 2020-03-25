German justice minister: Must prevent selling off, breaking up of important companies during the crisis

German justice minister, Christine Lambrecht, remarks to Handelsblatt

  • We must protect our economic structure during the crisis
  • Must prevent selling off or breaking up of important companies
  • Ready to fully nationalise companies in case of emergency
Although Scholz had earlier said that there is no blueprint for tackling a crisis like this, you can always bet on governments to offer bailouts in any case.

