German justice minister: Must prevent selling off, breaking up of important companies during the crisis
German justice minister, Christine Lambrecht, remarks to Handelsblatt
- We must protect our economic structure during the crisis
- Must prevent selling off or breaking up of important companies
- Ready to fully nationalise companies in case of emergency
Although Scholz had earlier said that there is no blueprint for tackling a crisis like this, you can always bet on governments to offer bailouts in any case.