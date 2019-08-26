Germany August Ifo business climate index 94.3 vs 95.1 expected

Latest data released by Ifo - 26 August 2019





Prior 95.7; revised to 95.8

Expectations 91.3 vs 91.8 expected

Prior 92.2; revised to 92.1

Current assessment 97.3 vs 98.8 expected

Prior 99.4; revised to 99.6

Slight delay in the release by the source. A measure of business conditions and sentiment/expectations towards the German economy. Do be reminded the Ifo changed the indicator measurement to take into account of services data too as of April 2018.





That's the weakest headline reading since November 2012 and this will continue to suggest that Germany is tilting towards a technical recession currently with the economic slowdown showing no signs of stopping.



