Germany August preliminary CPI -0.2% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 29 August 2019

Prior +0.5%

CPI +1.4% vs +1.5% y/y expected

Prior +1.7%

HICP -0.1% vs +0.1% m/m expected

Prior +0.4%

HICP +1.0% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.1%

Slight delay in the release by the source. As preempted by the state readings earlier, the headline inflation readings are softer in the month of August but notably they came in softer than expectations - which were already accounting for the weaker report.





If anything else, this will no doubt put added pressure for policymakers to step up their game at next month's meeting. EUR/USD holds near the lows for the day at 1.1072 currently but isn't going anywhere so far in the session.



