Germany August preliminary CPI 0.0% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 31 August 2020


  • Prior -0.1%
  • CPI -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.5%
  • HICP -0.1% vs +0.1% y/y expected
  • Prior 0.0%
  • HICP -0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.5%
Slight misses across the board but this has been predicated by the state readings from earlier in the session. German inflation continues to stay more subdued in August, which is a similar story across the region and that should reaffirm the narrative that the ECB will keep the stimulus tap flowing as per the status quo.
