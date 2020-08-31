Germany August preliminary CPI 0.0% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 31 August 2020





Prior -0.1%

CPI -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%

HICP -0.1% vs +0.1% y/y expected

Prior 0.0%

HICP -0.2% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -0.5%





Slight misses across the board but this has been predicated by the state readings from earlier in the session. German inflation continues to stay more subdued in August, which is a similar story across the region and that should reaffirm the narrative that the ECB will keep the stimulus tap flowing as per the status quo.