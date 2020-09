Latest data released by Destatis - 30 September 2020





Prior -0.9%; revised to -0.2%

Retail sales +3.7% vs +4.2% y/y expected

Prior +4.2%; revised to +5.0%

German consumption activity bounced back rather strongly in August and that is a positive takeaway after the setback seen in July. But it remains to be seen if domestic demand can keep up amid the worsening virus situation heading towards the end of Q3.