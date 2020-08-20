Germany chief budget lawmaker says there is no agreement yet to suspend 'debt brake' next year

Reuters reports, citing the government's chief budget lawmaker





Says suspending the 'debt brake' must not become a habit

Says that Germany must return to fiscal policy that is in line with 'debt brake' rules as quickly as possible

Not exactly the kind of words you want to hear when the economic recovery is still sorting itself out, as well as growing fears of a secondary wave of infections across the country - granted more testing is being conducted at the moment.





Germany had moved to suspend its 'debt brake' this year, in which they are supposed only allowed to take on new debt of up to 0.35% of economic output.





There is expectation that lawmakers would suspend the 'debt brake' for next year too in order to keep the economic recovery on track but as we start to establish a "new normal" amid the virus pandemic, some old habits die hard.



