Germany January final manufacturing PMI 45.3 vs 45.2 prelim
Latest data released by Markit/BME - 3 February 2020
The preliminary release can be found here. More or less in-line with the initial estimate and that just reaffirms a slow but continued recovery in factory conditions in Germany.
Markit notes that:
"Germany's manufacturing sector showed more signs of being on the way to recovery in January, with the PMI climbing further from last September's nadir to its highest for 11 months. The most encouraging findings are those around new orders and export sales, which continue to edge closer to stabilisation. That said, output, stocks, and employment in particular remain firmly in contraction, to show that the sector is not out of the woods yet."