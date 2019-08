Germany July final manufacturing PMI 43.2 vs 43.1 prelim

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 1 August 2019





Prior 45.0







ForexLive

EUR/USD holds at the lows for the day now at 1.1033 with the readings here serving as a reminder for the doom and gloom faced by the European economy.

The preliminary reading can be found here . More or less similar to initial estimates as it still reaffirms that Germany's manufacturing sector is seen falling to its weakest level in over 7 years. Markit notes that there doesn't appear to be any end in sight for the recession-like symptoms in factory activity and that pretty much says it all.