Germany July final manufacturing PMI 43.2 vs 43.1 prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Markit/BME - 1 August 2019


  • Prior 45.0
The preliminary reading can be found here. More or less similar to initial estimates as it still reaffirms that Germany's manufacturing sector is seen falling to its weakest level in over 7 years. Markit notes that there doesn't appear to be any end in sight for the recession-like symptoms in factory activity and that pretty much says it all.

EUR/USD holds at the lows for the day now at 1.1033 with the readings here serving as a reminder for the doom and gloom faced by the European economy.
