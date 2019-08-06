Germany June factory orders +2.5% vs +0.5% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 August 2019





Prior -2.2%; revised to -2.0%

Factory orders WDA -3.6% vs -5.2% y/y expected

Prior -8.6%; revised to -8.4%

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a solid beat in terms of expectations and is the biggest monthly jump in factory orders since August 2017. That being said, if you consider the annual change, it is still pointing to subdued conditions in Germany's industrial/manufacturing sector and that will remain a cause of concern in 2H 2019.



