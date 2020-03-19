Germany March preliminary Ifo business climate index 87.7 vs 96.1 prior

Latest data released by Ifo - 19 March 2020





Prior 96.1; revised to 96.0

Expectations 82.0

Prior 93.4; revised to 93.2

Current assessment 93.8

Prior 98.9; revised to 99.0

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a sharp fall in business morale and it represents the weakest headline reading since August 2009. This all comes as the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on the German and European economy.





That's not a good sign of business and economic sentiment and we may only be in the early stages of the outbreak across the European region.



