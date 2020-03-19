Germany March preliminary Ifo business climate index 87.7 vs 96.1 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Ifo - 19 March 2020


  • Prior 96.1; revised to 96.0
  • Expectations 82.0
  • Prior 93.4; revised to 93.2
  • Current assessment 93.8
  • Prior 98.9; revised to 99.0
ForexLive
Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a sharp fall in business morale and it represents the weakest headline reading since August 2009. This all comes as the coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll on the German and European economy.

That's not a good sign of business and economic sentiment and we may only be in the early stages of the outbreak across the European region.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose