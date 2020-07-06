Germany May factory orders +10.4% vs +15.4% m/m expected

Latest data released by Destatis - 6 July 2020


  • Prior -25.8%; revised to -26.2%
  • Factory orders -29.3% vs -24.0% y/y expected
  • Prior -36.6%; revised to -36.9%
Slight delay in the release by the source. Industrial orders rebounded in May, though less than expected, as lockdown measures were eased across the country. That said, the annual reading continues to highlight that overall conditions remain highly subdued and it will take some time for factory activity to get back on track.

