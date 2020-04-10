Germany new coronavirus cases climb for a fourth straight day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

RKI reports another 5,323 new cases in Germany over the past day

That brings the total to 113,525 coronavirus cases in the country, with new deaths reported being 266 persons - taking the total deaths to 2,373 persons.

This shows that the virus trajectory is still going to take more time to flatten/moderate and it isn't a good look as the government was planning to consider easing lockdown measures after the Easter break. Here is the virus trend in Germany so far this month:

