Germany reports 12,802 new coronavirus cases in latest update today

Another 891 deaths reported as well in the past day

The daily case count is a bit on the lower end but it is too early to draw much conclusions from that for the time being. Active cases across the country are around ~322,600.

Meanwhile, another 891 deaths brings the total tally on that front to 41,577 persons.

As long as deaths keep on the higher side and active cases are still rather large, it is tough to see German authorities relax restrictions any time soon.

In terms of healthcare capacity, there are 5,289 (-31) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,807 (18%) intensive care beds still available.

As compared to 31 December, there were 5,639 virus patients requiring intensive care with there being 4,746 intensive care beds available. So, the trend does show a decrease in virus hospitalisations but it does come with a caveat as noted by RKI:

*The interpretation of these numbers must consider the number of reporting hospitals and therefore the number of reported patients may change from day to day. On certain days, this can explain an occasionally important decrease or increase in the cumulative number of discharged patients or deaths compared with the day before. 
Note the increase in cumulative discharged patients from intensive care due to deaths.

