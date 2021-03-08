Germany reports 5,011 new coronavirus cases, 34 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The lower count fits with the typical Monday effect, which is due to lesser testing over the weekend

Germany
Total active cases across the country sits at ~122,300 and has been holding thereabouts since the latter stages of February. Total deaths have increased to 71,934 persons.

The 7-day incidence rate remains on the highs side at 68.0 and remains a key figure to watch (a higher figure could mean more states/regions reporting higher incidence).

In terms of healthcare capacity, there were 2,786 (+35) virus patients requiring intensive care as of yesterday with there being 4,282 (18%) intensive care beds still available.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose