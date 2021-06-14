Germany reports 549 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths in latest update today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The 7-day incidence rate holds lower at 16.6

Meanwhile, total active cases is seen easing slightly to ~45,100. The lower daily totals are affected by lesser testing over the weekend but the trend continues to be encouraging and this won't take away from that.

