Germany says optimistic that Georgieva will become the next IMF chief

Kristalina Georgieva is the EU's main candidate for the IMF top job

Says does not expect Georgieva's age will stand in the way of her becoming IMF chief

Georgieva will turn 66 years old next week but she is more or less the frontrunner for the job unless Mark Carney decides to officially make public his run for the position. If you must know, there has never been a non-European who is selected to head the IMF since its inception in December 1945.



