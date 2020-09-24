Germany September Ifo business climate index 93.4 vs 93.8 expected
Latest data released by Ifo - 24 September 2020
Slight delay in the release by the source. German business morale picks up a little more in September across all areas, but the headline index is starting to show signs of leveling off - similar to what the PMI data yesterday suggests.
- Prior 92.6
- Expectations 97.7 vs 98.0 expected
- Prior 97.5
- Current assessment 89.2 vs 89.5 expected
- Prior 87.9
The bright side is that the expectations component continues to reaffirm that optimism is plentiful but it remains to be seen if that can be matched by hard data in Q4.
EUR/USD sits little changed on the day at 1.1665 currently, not really doing much since the start of European morning trade today.