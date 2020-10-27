Germany's Altmaier says will likely see 20,000 new daily virus cases at the end of the week
Comments by German economy minister, Peter Altmaier
- Number of new infections in Germany is growing exponentially
After the typical 'Monday effect', Germany reported another 11,409 new cases in the past 24 hours and that marks a fifth day out of six that cases breached the 10,000 mark.
It was reported yesterday that Merkel is planning to introduce 'lockdown light' to curb the spread of infections and even if schools will stay open, the prospect of bars and restaurants being closed will surely weigh heavily on economic conditions.