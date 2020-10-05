Germany's Maas: Many questions remain open in Brexit negotiations
Comments by German foreign minister, Heiko Maas
- Says must make progress in all open questions
- No-deal outcome in Brexit talks would be 'irresponsible'
Maas is commenting after talks with EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier. The rhetoric coming out from the EU side is still largely more pessimistic and the pound is still being dogged by that from time to time since the end of last week.
Cable now down to session lows of 1.2907 as the session gets underway.