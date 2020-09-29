Germany's Roth in letter to UK government: A fair Brexit deal is still possible
German minister of state for Europe, Michael Roth, comments in a letter to the UK government as seen by Der Spiegel
- EU cannot and will not accept UK questioning Brexit agreement
- Agreement was signed nine months ago, cannot be changed
- A fair deal on Brexit is still possible
Just some added posturing by the EU camp as negotiations are still ongoing this week. So far, there are little details on how things are progressing but given that the first key deadline is 15 October, I reckon both sides won't give up their red lines just yet.