Gilead says treatment associated with 62% cut in mortality

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Gilead data on remdesivir

  • Remdesivir associated with improvement in clinical recovery
  • 74.4% of patients recovered by Day 14 vs 59% of patients receiving standard of care
  • Data incudes trial analysis and retrospective cohort of patients
  • Mortality rate was 7.6% at Day 14 vs 12.5% not taking it
The headline sounds a bit better than the details but it's still good news. I'd certainly be lining up for treatment with it if I had COVID-19.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose