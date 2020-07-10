Gilead says treatment associated with 62% cut in mortality

Remdesivir associated with improvement in clinical recovery

74.4% of patients recovered by Day 14 vs 59% of patients receiving standard of care



Data incudes trial analysis and retrospective cohort of patients

Mortality rate was 7.6% at Day 14 vs 12.5% not taking it

The headline sounds a bit better than the details but it's still good news. I'd certainly be lining up for treatment with it if I had COVID-19.

