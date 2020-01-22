Global Times confirms the key take aways of the coronavirus news conference

New conference first post is here:

I posted the 'between the lines" key points here:

China's Global Times now confirms that pessimistic take:
  • The source of the #nCoV2019 infection is yet to be ascertained. 
  • the transmission route of the virus is yet to be fully understood
  • there is a possibility of virus mutation and a risk of further spread of the epidemic

At least they are not sweeping it under the carpet. 

More from the GT:
  • Shanghai confirmed three new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine: local health authority
They even have some trading advice!
  • The spreading #WuhanPneumonia led #China's stock markets to drop by over 1% on Tuesday, but analysts said market fluctuations will be short-lived and investors should focus on value investing.
More:
  • #WuhanPneumonia 2,197 people who were in close contact with #nCoV2019 infected patients have been tracked; among them 1,394 are under close medical observation.


