Global Times editor: China will take further countermeasures against US tariffs

A tweet by the Global Times' editor-in-chief, Hu Xijin

"Based on what I know, China will take further countermeasures in response to US tariffs on $300 billion Chinese goods. Beijing will soon unveil a plan of imposing retaliatory tariffs on certain US products. China has ammunition to fight back. The US side will feel the pain."

That's certainly not encouraging and it sure doesn't point towards much reconciliation in the near future between both sides. Hu is often seen as a soundboard for the Chinese camp in the trade dispute but his tweets/comments often reveal sentiment surrounding tensions between both countries.