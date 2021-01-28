GM pledges to stop sales of light gasoline-powered models by 2035

That's a strong pledge

The wind has been blowing this way for awhile and 'pledges' can always change but General Motors was just out with a press release pledging to to stop sales of light-duty gasoline vehicles by 2035.



Obviously, this would be wonderful news for the planet and I believe that climate change is a problem that's already been solved by innovation that's already out there or close.







The second thing to note here is that share of GM rallied on this release, which tells you where other companies are going to head as well.

