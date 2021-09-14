Goldman Sachs expect broad USD weakness over there rest of 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Remarks from Goldman Sachs analysts on the US dollar via eFX

GS:
  • Our market forecasts through the balance of the year assume that US Treasury yields will rise but that the US Dollar will depreciate against most crosses. 
  • The Dollar's correlation with Treasury yields tends to vary over time, and depends on the underlying macroeconomic fundamentals driving rates and FX markets
  • In a period of rising cyclical optimism, as we expect over the near term, we should anticipate a negative correlation, with rising rates associated with broad Dollar weakness

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose