Goldman Sachs expect broad USD weakness over there rest of 2021
Remarks from Goldman Sachs analysts on the US dollar via eFX
- For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.
- Our market forecasts through the balance of the year assume that US Treasury yields will rise but that the US Dollar will depreciate against most crosses.
- The Dollar's correlation with Treasury yields tends to vary over time, and depends on the underlying macroeconomic fundamentals driving rates and FX markets
- In a period of rising cyclical optimism, as we expect over the near term, we should anticipate a negative correlation, with rising rates associated with broad Dollar weakness