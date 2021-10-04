Goldman Sachs expect Japanese equities to perform well into, and following, the election (GS choose 6 stocks they favour)

I posted yesterday on the early chatter on the election date, a snap election to be called for October 31

This was subsequently confirmed.





Goldman Sachs:

Japanese equities have been rising at a rapid pace, but we see further upside toward year-end. Although downside risks originating overseas are in focus recently, ultimately we expect positive domestic factors to prevail

The LDP and its coalition partners’ outlook for the Lower House elections has improved considerably of late, and history suggests that Japanese equities are likely to perform solidly heading into and following the elections

---

If you are after 6 specific picks from GS, CNBC have this here:

Past 12 months for the Nikkei:







