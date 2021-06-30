Goldman Sachs has said again they are bullish on the oil price, but wary of OPEC+

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Goldman Sachs say on oil that Global inventories have continued to fall rapidly 

  • just 330mb above December 2019 levels
And thus:
  • This leaves us reiterating our constructive oil price view given the quickly tightening physical market
However, if OPEC+ boosts output at the meeting this week:
  •  We expect a quota raise of 1 mb/d for August could lead prices to sell off $2-3/bbl
GS table of outcomes and oil price impact:
