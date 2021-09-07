Goldman Sachs have downgraded their US GDP forecasts for 2021, but upgraded 2022

A snippet from GS on their US economic growth outlook.

Forecasts:

expect GDP growth of 3.5% in Q3

5.5% in Q4 (previously 6.5%)

3.7% in 2022 Q4/Q4 (previously 3.0%)

On an annual average basis, our GDP growth forecast is now

5.7% (vs. 6.2% consensus) in 2021

4.6% (vs. 4.3% consensus) in 2022

but the annual average masks a sharp deceleration to below trend by end-2022.

GS cite slower consumption growth

with Covid fears likely to persist through the winter virus season, it might take a while for spending to recover in still-depressed categories such as very high-contact and office-adjacent services And add that: And add that:

the need for inventory restocking has grown larger as supply chain disruptions have hit production again in Q3

GS view on the virus:

There are now signs that the Delta wave is cresting...We therefore expect a job market rebound in coming months and have also offset part of the Q3/Q4 GDP downgrade with stronger numbers in the first half of 2022.



