Goldman Sachs resident DJ does not see an impending economic crisis

Goldman Sachs CEO (and accomplished DJ, yes really) David Solomon speaking with CNN Business Monday

I don't think we're at a moment where there is an impending economic crisis

But look, things could change

At the moment, I think the real impact of tariffs has been small, but you'll have to watch that carefully"

The underlying economy is still doing okay. The chance of a recession in the near term is still relatively low

But we have to watch what's going on with tariffs.

But we have to watch what's going on with tariffs.



The incoming data would indicate that yep, US economy is doping well right now. And, yes, there are threats (there always are) that bear watching.







