Goldman Sachs says oil markets are likely to take a hit from China’s coronavirus

GS saying jet fuel is particularly vulnerable (using the 20030 SARS epidemic as a guide - The International Air Transport Association estimated a decline of 8% in annual traffic for Asian airlines during that outbreak)

  • could result in global demand falling by 260,000 barrels a day in 2020
  • "While an OPEC supply response could limit the fundamental impact from such a demand shock, the initial uncertainty on the potential scope of the epidemic could lead to a larger price sell-off than fundamentals suggest,"
