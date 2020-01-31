Goldman Sachs sees virus outbreak likely to lower China annual average GDP growth by 0.4%

Goldman Sachs weighs in with their thoughts on the coronavirus outbreak





Just keep all of this in mind and that the longer that the virus continues to affect the Chinese economy and prevent it from running at full capacity, the more this is going to weigh on businesses, global supply chains, earnings, and global growth this year.

The firm also says that barring any significant change in news flow on the virus itself, they see the outbreak also having a 0.4% drag on US annualised GDP growth in Q1 2020.