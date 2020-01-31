Goldman Sachs sees virus outbreak likely to lower China annual average GDP growth by 0.4%

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Goldman Sachs weighs in with their thoughts on the coronavirus outbreak

The firm also says that barring any significant change in news flow on the virus itself, they see the outbreak also having a 0.4% drag on US annualised GDP growth in Q1 2020.

Just keep all of this in mind and that the longer that the virus continues to affect the Chinese economy and prevent it from running at full capacity, the more this is going to weigh on businesses, global supply chains, earnings, and global growth this year.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose