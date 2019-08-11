Good morning Monday! 12 August 2019 early FX price guide

Good morning, afternoon and evening - Welcome to the new forex week, some early indications:



NZD/USD 0.6469





EUR/USD 1.1200USD/JPY 105.62GBP/USD 1.2059USD/CHF 0.9731USD/CAD 1.3223AUD/USD 0.6784Not too much difference from late Friday US levels, but of course ... Standard caveat on Monday morning markets applies ... market liquidity is very thin as we wait for more Asian centres to come on line ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.