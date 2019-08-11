Good morning Monday! 12 August 2019 early FX price guide
Good morning, afternoon and evening - Welcome to the new forex week, some early indications:EUR/USD 1.1200
USD/JPY 105.62
GBP/USD 1.2059
USD/CHF 0.9731
USD/CAD 1.3223
AUD/USD 0.6784
NZD/USD 0.6469
Not too much difference from late Friday US levels, but of course ... Standard caveat on Monday morning markets applies ... market liquidity is very thin as we wait for more Asian centres to come on line ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.