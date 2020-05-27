Grim update: US Coronavirus deaths are now above 100,000

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The number comes from Johns Hopkins University, other sources have reached the total sooner.

The only certainty is that official totals understate the extent of the pandemic deaths.

The death toll will, of course, rise further, and the outbreak is accelerating still in South America, Africa. 


A couple of months ago the White House gave projections, we've hit the lower band of those now:

Meanwhile reopening of global economies moves forward as peaks have passed in many places (not all) , thankfully.


