Half of US small-business owners have unfilled job openings
Reuters conveying some job market info ahead of Friday's nonfarm payroll report
- The National Federation of Independent Business said in its monthly jobs report that 50% of small business owners reported unfilled job openings in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from 49% in July.
- August's reading is 28 percentage points higher than the 48-year average of 22%.
- The report also showed that 91% of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill last month.
