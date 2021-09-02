Half of US small-business owners have unfilled job openings

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters conveying some job market info ahead of Friday's nonfarm payroll report

  • The National Federation of Independent Business said in its monthly jobs report that 50% of small business owners reported unfilled job openings in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, up from 49% in July. 
  • August's reading is 28 percentage points higher than the 48-year average of 22%.
  • The report also showed that 91% of owners reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill last month.

Jobs data out overnight:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose