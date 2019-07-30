Heads up: BOJ governor Kuroda press conference to take place soon

It usually begins around 0630 GMT (give or take)









The Japanese central bank doesn't have much ammunition in their armory so I reckon he can't really give much details on what policy options they may pursue.







ForexLive

As such, expect the same old "we will maintain powerful monetary easing", "we will not hesitate to ease further if price momentum is threatened", and "the central bank stands ready to ease further" from Kuroda later.

The BOJ held off from introducing more easing stimulus today and maintained their overall language/communication, so I reckon we can expect Kuroda to reiterate the same old mantra once again in his press conference later.