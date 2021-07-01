Heads up: ECB president Lagarde due to speak at the top of the hour

Lagarde will be speaking at 0700 GMT

She will be delivering the introductory statement as ESRB chair at the hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON). The full text will be made available when she starts speaking later.





In any case, I would expect her to stick with the current status quo and not deviate much, if at all, from recent ECB policy remarks. Although, the speech today may pertain more towards the financial system and risks related to that.