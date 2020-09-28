Heads up: ECB's Lagarde, BOE's Bailey to speak later in the day

Something to note for the session ahead





It is pretty much a bare calendar day in North American trading today but we will be hearing from both ECB president Lagarde and BOE governor Bailey though.





If anything, watch out for what Bailey may have to say after the back and forth comments on negative rates by Tenreyro and Ramsden from earlier today.





1345 GMT - ECB president Lagarde speaks in a videoconference

Lagarde will be making introductory remarks at the ECON committee of the European Parliament. The text will be made available at the scheduled time but I would expect her remarks to largely reiterate the same kind of message that we've been seeing from the ECB over the past few weeks.





1400 GMT - BOE governor Bailey speaks in an online address

Bailey will be making opening remarks before participating in a Q&A session at an event hosted by Queen's University Belfast. There's not much details on what the session will cover but if anything, keep your eyes and ears peeled for more policy talk.