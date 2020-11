Powell is scheduled to speak at 1800 GMT today





This was a bit of a late addition by the Fed to the schedule this week, with Powell set to deliver a keynote speech at the 25th Bay Area Business Hall of Fame event . House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, will also be joining Powell at the event later.





So, just a bit of a heads up in case Powell decides to make mention of any specific policy remarks ahead of the December meeting later in the day.