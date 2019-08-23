Heads up: Fed's Bullard and Mester to speak in an interview soon

Both will be appearing on CNBC's Squawk Box

As announced by the show's Twitter feed here. It doesn't look like there's a set time for their appearance on the programme (which has started) but I reckon we are likely to be hearing from them in the next hour or so.

