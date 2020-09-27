Heads up for comments from Trump coming from 5.30pm NY time (2130GMT)
If there is anything pertinent I'll get it posted.
Trump may be talking about the leaking of his tax returns, yes they have finally come out. The New York Times:
has obtained tax-return data for President Trump extending over more than two decades. It shows his finances under stress, beset by losses that he aggressively employs to avoid paying taxes and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
If you are interested in checking out Trump's tax returns ... I dunno, perhaps you are an insomnia sufferer? ... link to the NYT is here