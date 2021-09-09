Heads up for US President Biden to speak at 5pm ET, 2100 GMT

Biden will outline a plan to try to stop 2000 people in the US still dying each day from coronavirus.

Biden will mandate getting vaccinated for all federal government workers. Vaccination dramatically reduces the probability of ending up in hospital, getting admitted to ICU, being ventilated and then dying.





The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also to require firms with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or tested weekly.



