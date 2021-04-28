Heads up: French president Macron to speak on Friday on virus measures

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

As confirmed by French prime minister, Jean Castex

Castex adds that the virus situation in the country is getting better and that they are looking at a progressive exit from tighter restrictions. That pretty much sets the backdrop on what to expect from Macron later at the end of the week.

