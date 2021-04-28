Heads up: French president Macron to speak on Friday on virus measures

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
-
EUR/USD still caught between key technical levels ahead of the Fed later today
-
USD/JPY climbs to fresh two-week high as Treasury yields keep higher today
-
USDMXN extending to new day highs. Broke above 100/200 hour MAs today
-
Break higher in EUR/JPY leaves it poised to finish the job
-
The NZDUSD hangs above 100 /200 hour MA in up and down session
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
What did we learn from the last ECB meeting?
-
RBNZ's Harris: Central bank still not meeting its employment objective
-
Australia's low, low inflation rate for Q1 - RBA will keep the cash rate at record lows for years
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4853 (vs. yesterday at 6.4924)
-
Another quick FOMC preview (decision due Wednesday 28 April 2021)