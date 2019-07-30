Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for June today





In June, inflationary pressures held up well despite a bit of a dip in May and is now expected to hold somewhat steady (+1.5% y/y) in July. Should the readings come within expectations, it shouldn't reveal much of anything new except reaffirm that inflationary pressures are still modest in the German economy for the time being.





If anything else, pay attention to the Saxony report once again as that will reveal the nature of core inflation ahead of the euro area release tomorrow.







0700 GMT - Saxony 0800 GMT - Brandenburg 0800 GMT - Hesse 0800 GMT - Bavaria 0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia 1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg 1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures



Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.

