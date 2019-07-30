Heads up: Germany states' CPI readings due later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

German states will be releasing their CPI prints for June today

Germany CPI
In June, inflationary pressures held up well despite a bit of a dip in May and is now expected to hold somewhat steady (+1.5% y/y) in July. Should the readings come within expectations, it shouldn't reveal much of anything new except reaffirm that inflationary pressures are still modest in the German economy for the time being.

If anything else, pay attention to the Saxony report once again as that will reveal the nature of core inflation ahead of the euro area release tomorrow.

Here's the agenda for today:

0700 GMT - Saxony
0800 GMT - Brandenburg
0800 GMT - Hesse
0800 GMT - Bavaria
0830 GMT - North Rhine Westphalia
1000 GMT - Baden Wuerttemberg
1200 GMT - Germany national preliminary figures

Do note that the releases don't exactly follow the schedule at times and may be released a little earlier or later.
ForexLive

