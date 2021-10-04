Heads up: OPEC+ to meet later in the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

No change on policy is expected though

OPEC
The JMMC meeting will take place at 1200 GMT and then the OPEC+ ministerial meeting will take place at 1300 GMT. That's the schedule but if things go off without a hitch then expect the outcomes and decisions to be communicated sooner.

The latest reports are suggesting that OPEC+ is to keep the status quo and maintain a 400k bpd increase in oil output every month, sticking with the July decision.

The energy crisis may present more complications to that in the weeks/months ahead but for now, this will be seen as more of a placeholder meeting as such.

Oil prices are relatively steady, with WTI crude up 0.1% to $75.96 currently.

