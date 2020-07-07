Heads up: RBA July monetary policy decision due at the bottom of the hour

It should be a rather non-event









Market developments have remained calm since then but the past week or so has seen the virus situation in the state of Victoria worsen and that will certainly be a key consideration to keep the more accommodative policy in place for now.





The only thing I'd be watching out for will be any mention of the aussie exchange rate i.e. possible jawboning; but that is unlikely with AUD/USD still sitting just under 0.7000, around similar levels to when we approached the last meeting back in June.





Here are some previews for you to wrap your head around before the event:



